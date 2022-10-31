Life Without Gabriella Ferri

Not Available

A man and a woman lead a complicated love life, filled with erotic tension and despotic passion. Their son is an involuntary witness to all this, cooped up despondently in his room banging his head against the wall. To get away from the situation, he escapes into a virtual world. But when the man finds himself inopportunely stuck out on the balcony of the apartment, a burglar gets into the building. At the same time, in a neighbouring apartment, spies are getting ready to listen in on a group of scientists.