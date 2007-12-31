2007

Comedy - Lifelines examines an extraordinarily stressful day in the life of a dysfunctional suburban family. Mom Nancy, a schoolteacher, is unable to handle the constant barrage of hostility from her three children. Husband Ira is ineffectual in helping his wife with her anxiety. Older son Mikey is barely able to express himself. Middle child Meghan flouts whatever restrictions her parents place on her, and youngest child Spencer, needs to be handcuffed to the car just to participate in family outings. - Jane Adams, Josh Pais, Joe Morton