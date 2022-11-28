Not Available

A short documentary accompanying the first EP released by Lifers Group, a rap crew that grew out of the Lifers Group Juvenile Awareness Program — a youth crime prevention program founded in East Jersey State Prison in 1976 and made famous by the documentary Scared Straight! Released in 1991 and directed by Penelope Spheeris, the 29-minute documentary was nominated a 1992 Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video, but the group's members were disallowed by prison officials from attending the ceremony.