Life\'s a Bitch!

Three dysfunctional couples in Barcelona, Spain end up colliding due to nothing but bad decisions. There's Paula, a beautiful klepto who lives with her abusive, alcoholic brother Ramsey and his annoying drunk girlfriend Faye. Paula and her gorgeous punk girlfriend Anna terrorize the streets of Barcelona stealing hearts, wallets and anything they can get their hands on. From young tourists to old men, these girls don't care who they target as long as they get what they want. Then there's Molly and Christina, two working-class women in a long-term relationship very much in love. Molly warns Christina not to speak to a local loser skinhead named Robert that is a regular at the punk bar. Christina doesn't listen and does as she pleases. Molly is Christina's first lesbian lover and her most successful relationship to date until a series of terrible choices leave the girls in a bad situation.