Two impressionable teenage girls fall in with a beatnik crowd that is content to avoid work and have fun. The group lives for today while committing petty crimes and revels in being outside social convention until their adventures take a murderous turn. A young divorcee with a baby feels that life has passed her by as her friends enjoy a carefree time. Another couple with a young child is headed for divorce when their idyllic bubble is burst and they are overwhelmed by reality.