Life's Station

Sawako (Sayuri Yoshinaga) worked as an emergency physician at a university hospital. Due to to a situation, she returns to her father Tatsuro's (Min Tanaka) home in Ishikawa Prefecture. She then begins to work at the local Mahoroba Clinic. She works with the clinic director Toru (Toshiyuki Nishida), Nurse Mayo (Suzu Hirose) and staff Seiji (Tori Matsuzaka). Seiji, who worked with Sawako at the university hospital, followed her and works with her again. Mahoroba Clinic provides home healthcare to patients. Sawako visits the patients' homes and provides treatment there. At first, she has a hard time due to the different system. She becomes acclimated to the different system and finds a way to deal with the patients, their lives, and their families. --asianwiki