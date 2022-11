Not Available

The award-winning documentary follows Phranc, a Jewish lesbian folk singer who reached notable fame in the 1980s, in her new escapades as a Tupperware saleswoman. The film displays Phranc's joy that comes with her new occupation as well as the success she finds in her unique sales approach. However, it also delves into the politics of being a butch lesbian in an industry among housewives and executives not accustomed to her lifestyle.