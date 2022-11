Not Available

7 notti in Arena is the third live album by Luciano Ligabue. The album is a testament to audio and video of the concerts given by the Ligabue 25-27-28-30 -3-4 September and 1 October 2008 at the Arena di Verona (where has been recorded another DVD of the singer, Ligabue Arena in 1999), accompanied by the Orchestra of the Arena di Verona seventy elements, directed by Marco Sabiu.