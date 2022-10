Not Available

A victim of rape by her brothers, Criselle had not known joy in her life. Her so-called mother abused her and made her work to the bones. Her supposedly loving father failed to defend her. The plot thickens as she discovers the true identity of her mother and the twisted fate she had received. Drowning with revenge, Criselle gives her soul to the devil and instantly becomes possessed by it. She plots to kill her entire family and end the torment that had beset her. I