Ligaw na Bulaklak

An innocent young woman who sells flowers in a small-town cabaret frequented by down-and-out prostitutes is lusted after by the son of a school principal, played by Anita Linda. An aging gardener takes her in to try to protect her from the harsh world, though secretly, he too lusts after the young girl, in spite of his impotence cause by the war. She goes to school, where morality and empty platitudes are mouthed, but the attempts at life's lessons are foiled by the realities of the cabaret world. While the school and the gardener try to protect her innocence, the young girl is lured by the temptation of the worldly cabaret, and her womanhood is awakened.