Light Bulb Sun

Ellis, Fay and Freddie are a group of close friends entering the final stages of college. Fay and Freddie are together in a relationship but tension soon starts to build between them all as Ellis' true feelings come to fruition. The core themes in this short film is a coming of age, a coming out story and how obsession and being besotted with someone can drive a person to extreme emotion. The short is also about lack of communication between friends and lovers. Overall the narrative is based from Ellis' point-of-view, the audience follows him and his false idea of love and wanting to be with his best friend Freddie.