Not Available

Light Gradient

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Johann and Robin, a young gay couple, travel to the countryside to get to know each other better. After several days of hiking, they arrive at an old farmhouse inhabited by a woman and her adolescent son. They take refuge with the welcoming family until one day they get too close for comfort and are flung out of their paradise, forcing them back into the real world.

Cast

Eric GolubRobin
Iris MinichGrit
Denis AleviHenri
Rainer WinkelvoßRadfahrer
Bianca WiedersichRadfahrer
Sebastian SchlechtJohann

View Full Cast >

Images