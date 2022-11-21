Not Available

“Light Magic” utilizes and examines one of the earliest photographic processes, discovered at the birth of the photographic medium: the photogram. This technique combines science and art in order to record the process of transformation. Images created through this technique are traces of light that pass through each object, leaving their mark on the film surface. Photograms bring both the maker and the viewer closer to the object, thus revealing its essence - that neither the naked eye nor the camera lens could see.