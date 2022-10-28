1987

Light of Day

  • Music
  • Drama

Release Date

February 5th, 1987

Studio

HBO

Fox and Jett play a brother and sister who are lead performers in a rock band, The Barbusters, in Cleveland, Ohio. The sister, Patti Rasnick, is an unmarried mother and has a troubled relationship with her own mother, who is deeply religious. Estranged from her parents and struggling to make ends meet, Patti decides to dive headlong into a carefree rock music lifestyle. The brother, Joe Rasnick, pulls away from rock music to provide some stability for his young nephew. It takes a family crisis to bring Patti back home and force her to face the prickly past with her mother.

Cast

Gena RowlandsJanette Rasnick
Joan JettPatti Rasnick
Michael McKeanBu Montgomery
Thomas G. WaitesSmittie
Michael DolanGene Bodine
Paul J. HarkinsBilly Tatton

