Light of the Future

Not Available

Documentary - There is no doubt that light is of outmost importance for our wellbeing, health and security. If there were no light, we would not be able to survive. In the Western world, where societies are active 24 hours a day, there is need and demand for more and more sophisticated sources of light which can be used at any place and time. As a result, all around the world, scientists are unremittingly performing research in light laboratories in order to find out more about natural and artificial light.