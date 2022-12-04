Light on Your Feet - A Night on Granville Street

Not Available

A film following the physical, and emotional journeys of a diverse group of dancers in Vancouver BC. A lesson on how one individual can create a movement for self-discovery, healing by expressing one's self through movement, and unity on a street. A brief moment in time is captured before their odyssey together ends. Although they walk the same path they each aim for different goals. Throughout life one searches for something, all that is known to us is that four brothers have already found it. As the city goes to sleep all that is left are the memories of a night on Granville Street.