Light Year

Not Available

Nature documentary filmmaker Mikael Kristersson captures the four seasons in his lush garden, complete with chicken sheds, greenhouse, vegetable beds, a hawthorn and a knotty old apple tree. The buzzing of insects and the chattering of birds are the only sounds in this peaceful observation, without commentary, of everyday life in the garden in Falsterbo, an old town in the south of Sweden. Kristersson shot this Super 16 footage over a period of 20 years and edited it together into a natural rhythm.