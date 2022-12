Not Available

When Guðjón, an Icelandic farmer, loses his beloved in the war raging throughout most of the world, he builds a small hut in her memory within the peaceful environment close to his house. It has snowed a lot today. As other days, Alfred theorist, a good friend of Guðjón's from the neighbouring farm, drops by for a visit. Today, old lady Gunna's cat has disappeared and Alfred conveys a special theory that has a strange impact on Guðjón's life.