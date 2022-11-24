Lightereul kyeora

Not Available

How far would you go to recover a cigarette lighter? A pulsing mix of hard-hitting action, wry social commentary, and black humor, director Jang Hang Joon's Break Out takes a simple premise and spins it into a spiraling film experience. Penniless and slothful Bong Gu (Kim Seung Woo) loses his cheap lighter in the Seoul train station washroom, and it falls into the hands of gangster leader Chul Gon (Cha Seung Won). Bong Gu, determined to retrieve his lighter, follows Chul Gon to Pusan, but the task turns out to be a lot more difficult than he had imagined.