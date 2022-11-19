Not Available

The hero of this film toiled was a lighthouse keeper before Korea's liberation in World War II. He suffered many indignities and mistreatment by the Japanese, who were then occupying Korea. After the liberation, he leads a better life, and despite his advanced age, he keeps the lighthouse in full working order, in devotion to his country and doesn't rely on recognition or praise. Lighthouse is a quiet revolution drama, which makes it clear that a meritorious fate can also stand behind an unassuming person.