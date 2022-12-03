Lighthouses of Lake Michigan

Not Available

Great Lakes historians offer the backgrounds to individual lighthouses on both the Michigan and Wisconsin shores, along with entertaining anecdotes about noteworthy lighthouse keepers, ghost stories, and comprehensive information about restoration efforts. Includes information on Pottawatomie, Cana Island and Eagle Bluff lights in Door County, WI ; North Point, Milwaukee, WI ; Wind Point and Racine Reef ; Southport Lighthouse, Kenosha, WI. ; Grosse Point, Evanston, IL. ; and Sand Point, Escanaba, MI.