Lighthouses of Lake Superior

This documentary examines some of the most celebrated lighthouses on the largest of the Great Lakes, including:Whitefish Point Lighthouse, the historically important guardian of some of Lake Superior's most unpredictable waters; Stannard's Rock Lighthouse, a lonely, isolated structure that warns ships of deadly shoals that have claimed a number of unsuspecting ships; Rock of Ages Lighthouse, whose keeper staged a heroic rescue when a ship actually collided with the island on which the lighthouse is located; The Apostle Islands, including the Sand Island and Outer Island lighthouses, also the sites of almost miraculous rescues, and the Raspberry Island Lighthouse, the most frequently visited in the Apostle Island group; Split Rock Lighthouse, one of the most beautiful lighthouses on the Great Lakes; The Copper Harbor Lighthouse, a brick, schoolhouse-style structure; Duluth Harbor Lighthouses, and aerial lift bridge; and Soo Locks, history of this important waterway.