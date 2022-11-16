Not Available

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Digital HD, fans are now able to get an inside look at one of the of the epic space battles in the film, as well as a pivotal showdown between mother and son. The featurette called "Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle" goes in depth on every aspect of production for the space showdowns between the Resistance and the First Order. The clips give great insight into writer and director Rian Johnson's vision as well as how Lucasfilm and Industrial Light and Magic made it happen.