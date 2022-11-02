Not Available

Lightning Rod

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Tun (Choosak Lamsook) and Tao (Somchai Kemglad) are good buddies. One night at a karaoke pub, Tun falls for Nok who is a mafia's girl. Nok disappears after the night. Tun's trying to find her with the help from Tao. But things go upside-down when they have to kidnap a girl for money and almost trap themselves in their own plan. The two good buddies have to find a way to survive.

Cast

สมชาย เข็มกลัดTao
Ornjira Lamwilai
Pitchanart SakakornNok
Somlek SakdikulKamnan Moo
Philip WilsonMickey
Laila BoonyasakMaew

View Full Cast >

Images