Lightning Rod

Not Available

Tun (Choosak Lamsook) and Tao (Somchai Kemglad) are good buddies. One night at a karaoke pub, Tun falls for Nok who is a mafia's girl. Nok disappears after the night. Tun's trying to find her with the help from Tao. But things go upside-down when they have to kidnap a girl for money and almost trap themselves in their own plan. The two good buddies have to find a way to survive.