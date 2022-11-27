Lights Camera Dead

Not Available

So you want to make a movie. You tell yourself time and time again, "I can write, direct, produce, star in, and edit. All I need is 4 "B" actors, 20 gallons of red paint and a monkey to work the fog machine. But what if their lives get in the way: meaningless jobs, families and bitch girlfriends? What if the actors laugh take after take and waste valuable time discussing other movies? Could you edit something together? What if your writers' main concerns are creating characters and dialogue that have depth? People aren't going to be listening to what's being said. They want to see a pair of tits tied to a tree. How can you make them understand the importance of completing your film? And what if everyone walks out on you? How far are you willing to go to finish your movie?