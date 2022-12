Not Available

Here is a short film produced by the UK 9.5mm film club 'Group 9.5' to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the 9.5mm 'home movie' film size in 1972. Entitled "Lights Out ... And The Stars Appear", (the title is based on a Pathescope advertisement fron the 1930s), it describes the start and history of this unique film gauge originally developed by the French Pathe-Freres company.