Like a Country Song

2014

With nothing but partying and music on his mind, Jake is forced to take a hard look at himself and the ashes around him after life and his singing career slowly falls apart. Jake's old flame, BECCA, suddenly reappears back in his life after seeing her again at a local music show. Good girl Becca, never forgetting who Jake is, makes him work for it only to fall for him again. His mother, MIA, harbors a painful secret- the father Jake thought was dead is alive. To protect Jake from the pain of knowing what his father, BO, had become after a horrible accident, Mia thought it best if Jake believed BO was dead. Jake eventually has a -random- encounter with BO on the street in a Nashville suburb that sets off a chain of events to bring Bo back into his life and hopefully reconciliation to the family.