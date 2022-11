Not Available

Like a Dragon: Prologue is a 2006 Japanese crime drama Original Video directed by Takeshi Miyasaka with Takashi Miike as executive director. It is based upon Toshihiro Nagoshi's 2005 video game Yakuza released on PlayStation 2. This drama stars puroresu champion Masakatsu Funaki in the title role and is a prequel to the original episode of the Yakuza series.