‘Like a Lion’ the true story of legendary skier Tanner Hall an Eric Iberg film A documentary feature film about the winningest and most controversial skier of the last decade, LIKE A LION tells a tremendous story of adversity and self-confidence, tragedy and triumph. Following the high-risk, high-adrenaline life of seven-time ESPN X-Games Gold medalist Tanner Hall, LIKE A LION is a film that goes beyond skiing, beyond action sports stardom, beyond the rock-star cliches to examine that special courage that allows the best of us to continually comeback from life’s toughest blows.