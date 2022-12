Not Available

"The learning process is something you can incite, literally incite, like a riot" - Audre Lorde. In this action-packed animation thriller, CampbellX and So Mayer find and replace film posters promoting movies by white straight dudes about white straight dudes. The (finger puppet) protagonists gleefully complete their quest in the tube, and on the streets of London, to an original song by the QWOC punk band, Big Joanie.