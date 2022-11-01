Like a Tale

Not Available

The war between Iran and Iraq is raging. Near the border on the Iranian side, an old man takes care of martyrs’ graves by the little cabin where he lives with his wife and grandson, while the boy’s father is fighting in the war. Suddenly one day, their home is invaded by a wounded Iraqi officer and two of his subordinates. They desperately need care and a place to hide. The intruders and the little family do not understand each other’s language, the tone is aggressive and an intense, life-and-death chamber play ensues.