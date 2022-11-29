Like All Bad Men He Looks Attractive - They Say

Not Available

In Like All Bad Men He Looks Attractive the mixed mediums are woven together on mini DV. The materials are one reel of 35mm film, and two reels of 16mm film. Inset into the 35mm film are plastic shopping bags, translucent plastic folders and plates, mylar drafts used as blueprints for bridge construction, viewmaster slides, paparazzi slides found at a tourist memorabilia shop on Hollywood Boulevard (including Zsa Zsa Gabor, Charlton Heston and George Peppard with a big white rabbit), slides purchased in the gift shops at the Getty Museum and at the Hearst Castle, "sign here" tabs from my accountant, the wings of a dying butterfly that I tried to rescue from the hot pavement of a grocery store parking lot, Hollywood movie trailers, 8mm home movies and stag films, 16mm footage, including an episode of Green Acres, viewmaster stills from 1970s TV shows, etc.