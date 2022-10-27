Like for Likes

A notoriously shrewish TV drama writer and a Korean wave star who fight like cats and dogs every time they meet; a spinster flight attendant landlady and a nosy chef tenant who build a sense of camaraderie; a genius relationship-virgin composer who harbors a secret admiration for a scatterbrained producer. As they crash-land into each other's lives, will there be love?
|Lee Mi-Yeon
|Jo Gyung-A
|Yoo Ah-In
|No Jin-Woo
|Kim Joo-hyuck
|Jung Sung-Chan
|Choi Ji-woo
|Ham Joo-Ran
|Kang Ha-neul
|Lee Soo-Ho
|Esom
|Jang Na-Yeon
