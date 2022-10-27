Not Available

Like for Likes

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CJ Entertainment

A notoriously shrewish TV drama writer and a Korean wave star who fight like cats and dogs every time they meet; a spinster flight attendant landlady and a nosy chef tenant who build a sense of camaraderie; a genius relationship-virgin composer who harbors a secret admiration for a scatterbrained producer. As they crash-land into each other's lives, will there be love?

Cast

Lee Mi-YeonJo Gyung-A
Yoo Ah-InNo Jin-Woo
Kim Joo-hyuckJung Sung-Chan
Choi Ji-wooHam Joo-Ran
Kang Ha-neulLee Soo-Ho
EsomJang Na-Yeon

