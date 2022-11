Not Available

This one is about fucking a young man's silky sweet cumhole. It's about lapping up tasty loads any way you can get them — straight from a cock, out of an ass, out of your buddy's mouth… you get the idea. The first half of the film is about opening up a hungry bottom's hole, working it until it's a wide-open gaping cum-hole. The second half is a raw fuck-n-suck party featuring "Cumboy."