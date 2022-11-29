Like Sisters

Not Available

A group of four young lifelong friends, Cata, July, Kiki and Lu, are going on vacation for a week to a house in Pilar, Buenos Aires' Province, in spring. On the third day, another friend of the group, Cande, arrives with two classmates from the university who apparently do not have much in common with their old childhood friends. Immersed in a feminine universe of relaxation, fun, drugs, alcohol, parties and romances, the day-to-day coexistence of the 7 girls leads them to wonder about their true friendships.