2013

Like Someone in Love

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 2013

Studio

Euro Space

Dispatched to an elderly professor, a sociology student who moonlights as a high-end escort finds her latest client less interested in sex than in cooking her soup, talking, and playing old Ella Fitzgerald records. Eventually, night gives way to day and a tense standoff with the student’s insanely jealous boyfriend; but nothing is quite as it appears on the surface. Are these characters – who conjure in one another the spectres of regret and roads not taken – meeting by chance, or is it fate? Is this love, or merely something like it?

Cast

Rin TakanashiAkiko
Tadashi OkunoTakashi
Ryō KaseNoriaki
DendenHiroshi
Tomoaki TatsumiThe Mechanic
Mihoko SuzukiThe Neighbor

