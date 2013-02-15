Like Someone in Love

2013

Dispatched to an elderly professor, a sociology student who moonlights as a high-end escort finds her latest client less interested in sex than in cooking her soup, talking, and playing old Ella Fitzgerald records. Eventually, night gives way to day and a tense standoff with the student’s insanely jealous boyfriend; but nothing is quite as it appears on the surface. Are these characters – who conjure in one another the spectres of regret and roads not taken – meeting by chance, or is it fate? Is this love, or merely something like it?