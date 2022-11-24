Not Available

"Like the grave of a stone, like the cradle of a star" (2017) is an alchemical representation of a journey between Italy and Ireland, an interdisciplinary atlas of different languages and places that display the possibilities of contemporary cinema as a place of exploration. This movie was filmed mostly in Ireland, in archaeological sites of interest as Hill of Tara or Glendalough and hopes to portrait its Celtic and Mythological side. The film is also an attempt to present an idea of cinema before the invention of cinema itself, connecting the mythical Ogham alphabet (engraved on the surface of the stones) with the practice of experimental cinema ( hand-made movies) and also with Italian avant-garde artists like Magdalo Mussio, Paolo Gioli, Corrado Costa, Emilio Villa, Stefano Scodanibbio, Osvaldo Licini. By doing that, Cornelio and Rossi tried to create a map of meanings, inspired by Aby Warburg's "Mnemosyne Atlas".