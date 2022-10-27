Likha Beda Nachalo

Not Available

A new modern communist youth shoe store The shoe house is opening in a city. School graduates headed by Tamara Berezina are sent there on a business trip for work. Now all kind of problems and defects of modern services sector are in front of them. And Tamara with her team just cant put up with one of these defects and start the fight. The fact is that the factory situated in the city floods their store with inferior shoes, in chase of going over the quota. With help of mass media in the face of young journalist, fellows are trying to change the existing state of things.