Likteņzeme

Not Available

While the two great powers of Europe were fighting during WWII, the strong family of the legendary Prometheus of Latgale, Andrīvs Jurdžs, was brutally shattered. Fleeing from the Communists, a few of the younger generation managed to escape to the West. The older generation remained in Latvia, but Stalin’s repression deported many to Siberia as “enemies of the state”. The family is scattered over the world, and the post-war genera-tion have never met. While in America, Peter accidentally discovers the documentary film “Perpetual Calendar”, and instantly recognizes his Latvian relatives. Brother and sister, Peter and Helena, follow their parents’ footsteps back to Latgale (Eastern Latvia) to learn more of their legendary ancestor and to finally meet relatives. The family’s search leads to Tomsk, Siberia..