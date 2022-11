Not Available

In the lone Charles Mintz-produced (and Columbia Pictures-released) entry that was modeled from Krazy Kat's creator George Herriman's original designs, Ignatz Mouse devises several means of hurling bricks at Krazy, who considers this a term of affection. Besides Ignatz, Offissa Bull Pupp and Mrs. Kwakk Wakk also make their only Mintz-era appearances.