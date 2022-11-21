Not Available

With his playfully dirty mind, vivid camera work and hot girls both morally and anatomically flexible, Jay Sin is showing the world the wide-eyed wonder of athletically gaping assholes. Lil' Gaping Lesbians 2 lets bi girls be bi girls, and the cast of horny hotties can't keep their faces, fingers, tongues and toys out of each other's openly gaping business. Ferociously sexy Kream, Jay's American anal muse, joins him in Russia; they expand and corrupt the minds and buttholes of young Eastern European porn novices in every scene. This movie is chock full of big toys and girl-girl ass licking, and accented with drenching female ejaculations.