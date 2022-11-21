Not Available

Jay Sin's new Lil' Gaping Lesbians 3 re-establishes his preeminence in the area of all-girl toys-and-anal gaping parties. The five luxurious scenes on this double-disc release bring many of Jay's trademarks to the fore: pretty, young and girly starlets dressed for maximum cuteness in tiny bikinis and lingerie; naughty attitude; big, menacing toys; sensational anus winking and cavernous ass gapes; a camera style that lovingly caresses the girls and accentuates their femme charms even as naughty becomes nasty!