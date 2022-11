Not Available

A hip hop tour as never seen before in the Netherlands. 11 shows throughout the entire country in the most beautiful theaters and music venues. Sold out in less then a day. On March 18 this year, Lil ’Kleine gave his biggest show ever in AFAS Live Amsterdam. Lil' Kleine – Alleen Tour follows the artist during the preparations for the show. In addition to a concert registration, the film also contains unique, never before seen backstage recordings.