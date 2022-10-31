Not Available

A comedy about a nine-year-old pimp, Lil' Pimp, who hustles his ho's around the neighborhood. Along with his Mom, Pop, pimpin' pals Fruitjuice and Nagchampa, as well as superfine ho's, Yam Basket and Honeysak, and his loveable pet gerbil Weathers, who has Tourette's syndrome, Lil' Pimp generates laughs, magic and brutal honesty.