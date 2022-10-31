Not Available

Lil' Pimp

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A comedy about a nine-year-old pimp, Lil' Pimp, who hustles his ho's around the neighborhood. Along with his Mom, Pop, pimpin' pals Fruitjuice and Nagchampa, as well as superfine ho's, Yam Basket and Honeysak, and his loveable pet gerbil Weathers, who has Tourette's syndrome, Lil' Pimp generates laughs, magic and brutal honesty.

Cast

Danny BonaduceUgly Midget (voice)
Big BoyNag Champa (voice)
Mark BrooksLil Pimp (voice)
Carmen ElectraHoneysack (voice)
Lil' KimSweet Chiffon (voice)

