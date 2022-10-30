Not Available

Liliom

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Productions Fox Europa

Two women love the same man in a world of few prospects. In Budapest, Liliom is a "public figure," a rascal who's a carousel barker, loved by the experienced merry-go-round owner and by a young, innocent maid. The maid, Julie, loses her job after going out with Liliom; he's fired by his jealous employer for going out with Julie. The two lovers move in with Julie's aunt; unemployment emasculates him and a local weasel tempts him with crime. Julie, now wan, is true to Liliom even in his bad temper. Meanwhile, a stolid widower, a carpenter, wants to marry Julie. Is there any future on this earth for Julie and Liliom, whose love is passionate rather than ideal?

Cast

Madeleine OzerayJulie Boulard
Robert ArnouxLetourneur
Roland ToutainThe drunken sailor
Alexandre RignaultHollinger
Raoul MarcoL'inspecteur - The Detective
Antonin ArtaudLe rémouleur (The Knife Grinder)

