BLACKPINK's Lisa has now released her new dance cover LILI Film [The Movie] on YouTube. The new dance video was helmed by Anthony King and the choreography was done by Cheshir Ha. The dance video begins with the BLACKPINK member entering a mysterious, underground gambling site. Suddenly from participating in the game, Lisa then stuns fans with her charismatic dance move. The choreography was set to the melodious track crooned by Destiny Roger’s Tomboy.