1964

Lilith

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 1964

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Lilith is a about a mysterious young woman in an elite sanitarium in New England, who seems to weave a magical spell all around her. A restless, but sincere young man with an equally obscure past is seemingly drawn into her web. As time passes, their relationship deepens and intensifies, and the differences between them begin to blur, leading to a shocking, but oddly logical conclusion.

Cast

Warren BeattyVincent Bruce
Jean SebergLilith Arthur
Peter FondaStephen Evshevsky
Kim HunterBea Brice
Anne MeachamMrs.Yvonne Meaghan
Jessica WalterLaura

View Full Cast >

Images