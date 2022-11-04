Not Available

Lilith Fair: A Celebration of Women in Music

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Lilith Fair made rock and roll history in the summer of 1997 as the first all-female music tour. These sold-out concert performances could only be described as magical, boasting many once-in-a-lifetime collaborations. That magic is captured here in Lilith Fair: A Celebration of Women in Music, which also includes never-before-seen backstage jams, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes documentary footage of the artists. Songs: Building a Mystery (Sarah McLachlan), Water is Wide (Indigo Girls/Jewel/Sarah McLachlan), Bitch (Meredith Brooks), Tried to Be True (Indigo Girls/Sheryl Crow), Sunny Came Home (Shawn Colvin), Strong Enough (Sheryl Crow), Near You Always (Jewel), Shame on You (Indigo Girls), Ice Cream (Sarah McLachlan), Closer to Fine (Indigo Girls/Meredith Brooks/Jewel/Sarah McLachlan), I Need (Meredith Brooks), Wichita Skyline (Shawn Colvin), Angel (Sarah McLachlan), I Shall Believe (Sheryl Crow), Morning Song (Jewel), Big Yellow Taxi

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images