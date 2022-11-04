Not Available

Lilith Fair made rock and roll history in the summer of 1997 as the first all-female music tour. These sold-out concert performances could only be described as magical, boasting many once-in-a-lifetime collaborations. That magic is captured here in Lilith Fair: A Celebration of Women in Music, which also includes never-before-seen backstage jams, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes documentary footage of the artists. Songs: Building a Mystery (Sarah McLachlan), Water is Wide (Indigo Girls/Jewel/Sarah McLachlan), Bitch (Meredith Brooks), Tried to Be True (Indigo Girls/Sheryl Crow), Sunny Came Home (Shawn Colvin), Strong Enough (Sheryl Crow), Near You Always (Jewel), Shame on You (Indigo Girls), Ice Cream (Sarah McLachlan), Closer to Fine (Indigo Girls/Meredith Brooks/Jewel/Sarah McLachlan), I Need (Meredith Brooks), Wichita Skyline (Shawn Colvin), Angel (Sarah McLachlan), I Shall Believe (Sheryl Crow), Morning Song (Jewel), Big Yellow Taxi