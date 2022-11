Not Available

A story fragmented in three parts: Marina an ordinary girl, Marie a transsexual girl and Maxine a New Age style hippie girl. All three immerse themselves in a unique job, which is led by Stefano, a mysterious man who creates thematic, the girls they must smoke opium and sleep. After a while, Maxine discovers a sordid plan of old traditions and where the only thing that remains is to escape before they are eliminated.