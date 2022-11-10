Lilly Schönauer: Liebe mit Familienanschluss

Not Available

The divorced Johanna wants to contract with her new friend Klaus, as she completely unexpectedly met her great ex-love Walter again. Twenty years ago, the renowned professor of literature emigrated to the USA and for the first time returned to his homeland. At that time Johanna had taken on an affair with Walter and still does not know whether her daughter Marie, with whom she subsequently became pregnant, is from him or her former husband. When Marie falls in love with Walter's son Tom, it's high time to find out.